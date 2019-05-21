'The Voice' Crowns Season 16 Champion -- Find Out Who Won!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

After kicking off on Feb. 25. with a huge field of hopeful singers, season 16 of The Voice came to an end on Tuesday with a star-studded finale.

The season came down to the final four, which included three singers from Blake Shelton's team -- Andrew Sevener, Dexter Roberts and Gyth Rigdon -- and one contestant from John Legend's team, Maelyn Jarmon, who all faced off to find out who would be crowned the new Voice champion.

After all the songs were sung and all the votes were counted, the winner of this season of The Voice is…

… Maelyn Jarmon!!

As for the remaining contestants, Rigdon was named runner-up, while Roberts came in third and Sevener finished in fourth.

"I had no expectations coming into this, so to be standing here, I owe it to everyone who voted and streamed my songs. I do this for you," Jarmon gushed. "I'm so grateful!"

Going into the finale, coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Comeback Stage coach Bebe Rexha were already out of the competition, leaving Team Blake with three of the final four -- all male singers -- and Team John with just one hopeful, who also happened to be the only female singer among the finalists.

Tuesday's season finale not only saw a new Voice winner crowned, but also gave fans three huge performances from the biggest names in music, including the Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie, and BTS!

On Monday, ET’s Sophie Schillaci caught up with Shelton before the first night of the two-night season finale, and the country crooner couldn't contain his excitement over getting to meet the beloved K-pop group.

"We have the same initials, but we haven’t met yet so I’m excited to meet them -- my gosh!” Shelton marveled. Check out the video below to hear more from the long-time Voice coach about his love for the K-pop super group's beloved tunes.

