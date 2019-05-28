Just days after his shocking exit from The Voice, Adam Levine's new show is premiering on NBC.

The Maroon 5 frontman is an executive producer on the new reality competition, Songland, in which songwriters are given the chance to work with producers and well-known recording artists to create a hit.

Unlike The Voice, the show won't have any viewer voting or live shows -- or appearances by Levine, who is keeping his role more behind-the-scenes this time around. But while speaking with ET's Sophie Schillaci in January, the singer said his new show "sells itself."

"It's so authentic," he said of the series, which will show producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally collaborating with songwriters each week. "It's a fascinating look in to how it goes down, and I can assure you that is how it goes down. At least major aspects of it are represented on the show, and it's amazing."

"It's very real. It's very special, because there's really nothing like it, and I think people are going to really enjoy it because they've never seen it from this particular angle before," Levine added.

A famous guest artist will make an appearance each week, and on the first episode, it's Voice alum John Legend. "They had some songwriters come in and pitch me songs," he recalled of the experience. "We worked with the songwriters to kind of hone the songs, and then I picked a final song to record and I can't wait for everyone to hear it. I thought it came out great."

Weeks before his Voice departure, Levine said Songland holds a special place in his heart as an artist.

"I think that shedding light on who the songwriter is in all of this is a really fascinating thing. I don't think people understand what it's like being a songwriter, what they go through, what their process is, how they do it, the process of them finding an artist to connect it to -- which is something that was relatively new for me," he told ET earlier this month. "I didn't really go there until halfway through our fourth album or something, then I started collaborating on stuff."

"But once I started delving into it, I realized this is an amazing world and it's a beautiful way to shed light on that process that almost nobody sees," Levine shared.

Voice host Carson Daly announced on last Friday's Today show that Levine would be exiting the singing show after 16 seasons -- despite him being previously confirmed to return. Levine said on Instagram that it was "time to move on" and Daly appeared to shed more light on the situation this week.

"We knew our coaches would leave," he explained. "[Levine] been on for a long time, but hey, he's got children now, Maroon 5 tours a lot."

Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, also seemed to hint that maybe more kids were in her and Levine's future during her Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The pair are already parents to 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 1-year-old Gio Grace.

"Adam wants five," Prinsloo said. "I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe like three or four."

"Adam can't have everything," she added of changing her mind on how many kids she wants. "I'm carrying them."

Songland premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. See more on Levine in the video below.

