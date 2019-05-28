Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine are definitely planning to grow their family.

The Namibian supermodel recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, where she revealed that she wants to have more kids with Levine -- however, the couple is in disagreement over how many. They're already parents to two daughters, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 1-year-old Gio Grace.

"Adam wants five," Prinsloo tells host Ellen DeGeneres, who's a close friend of the couple. "I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe like three or four."

"Adam can't have everything," she adds of changing her mind. "I'm carrying them."

Prinsloo, 31, also admits that she initially wasn't a fan of the name DeGeneres came up for their eldest daughter, but later came around. When Levine appeared on the host's show in November 2016, he shared that DeGeneres was the one who suggested the name Dusty Rose to him in a text message.

"I was like, 'Dusty?'" Prinsloo recalls. "My parents are going to think it's a piece of dust. They're Afrikaans. English is not their first language. Dusty, no way -- no no way.' But as the months went by and the belly grew and the name kept coming in and out ... She was born and she was a Dusty."

DeGeneres and Levine have been longtime friends. A source told ET on Friday that the 40-year-old singer actually recently sold his Beverly Hills home, which he and Prinslo bought in 2018, to DeGeneres for $45 million.

On Friday, Levine also shocked The Voice fans when it was announced that he was leaving the hit NBC singing competition after 16 seasons -- even though the network announced earlier this month that he would be returning alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. In an Instagram message, Levine thanked all the fans, contestants and his fellow coaches throughout the years, and noted that for him it was "time to move on."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Adam Levine's Exit From 'The Voice' and What's Next for Him

Blake Shelton and More React to Adam Levine's 'Voice' Exit

Adam Levine Calls Blake Shelton His 'Brother for Life' in Heartfelt Message After Leaving 'The Voice'

Related Gallery