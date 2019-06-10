When it came time for Adam Sandler to organize his daughter Sadie's bat mitzvah, the comedy superstar turned to one of the biggest names in music and asked for a favor.

Sandler spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at the premiere of his new Netflix comedy Murder Mystery at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Monday, and opened up about getting Adam Levine to come out and sing a few tunes for his little girl's big day.

"He's just such a good dude," Sandler marveled. "I texted him, he responded right away, and said, 'Yeah, I'll come by.'"

"He grew up out here, he used to go to bar mitzvahs at this place we did it at, and he swung by, did three songs and the crowd, of every age, was going crazy -- kids, adults. My mother was horny," Sandler joked.

However, with his younger daughter, 10-year-old Sunny, just a few years away from her own bat mitzvah, Sandler said he's probably going to turn to the Maroon 5 front man once again when the time comes.

"Maybe he'll come back," Sandler said. "I can't top my Adam."

However, before he's got to worry about that, his kids are going to get a chance to give their dad a special treat for Father's Day on Sunday, and the actor says it's going to be something great.

"My family is apparently getting me something nice, and I know I'm gonna end up paying for it," Sandler said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, the comic's new film, Murder Mystery -- in which he and Jennifer Aniston play a married couple who become embroiled in a comedic and mysterious web of danger and death while on a cruise through Europe -- debuts on Netflix June 14.

