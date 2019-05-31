Adam Sandler Had Adam Levine Perform at Daughter Sadie's Bat Mitzvah

In Hollywood, Adams stick together!

Adam Sandler joined his Murder Mystery co-star, Jennifer Aniston, on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and revealed how Adam Levine came to perform at the bat mitzvah of his 13-year-old daughter, Sadie.

"I didn't even know why I did this, but I said, 'I'd love to do something special for my daughter, I love her so much and blah, blah, blah," Sandler recalled. "...And I texted [Adam], 'I'm sorry to do this to you, my kid's getting bat mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible.' But I don't know why I did it. Then you see the dot, dot, dot immediately. I'm like, he got it and he's about to say something."

The 52-year-old comedian said Levine texted back that he couldn't say no to him, and agreed to perform a few songs at the party alongside his Maroon 5 band mate, James Valentine.

"It was the coolest thing, man," Sandler told Kimmel.

As for whether he scored big points with his daughter, the proud dad mused, "Oh, she hugged me so much, my Sadie."

While Aniston missed the "perfect night," Sandler joke that she sent the best present. "[Jennifer] had stuff going on, so she sent a gift. One of the best gifts Sadie received out of everybody," he told the late-night host. "What was it?" Kimmel asked.

Sandler quipped, "1.8 million dollars. ...We couldn't believe it, and Sadie blew it!"

In addition to playing parties, Levine has landed another job since leaving The Voice. Here's more on 40-year-old singer's new show:

