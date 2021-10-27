Adam Levine Speaks Out After Being Grabbed on Stage in Viral Moment: 'I Was Really Startled'
Watch Adam Levine React to Fan Crashing the Stage During Maroon …
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sist…
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Screaming Match With Denzel Washington on '…
Katie Couric’s Upcoming Memoir Includes Surprising Confessions
Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…
‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3…
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: H.E.R. & Robert Pattinson Tal…
Michael Michele Talks Reimagining ‘Dynasty’s Dominique Deveraux …
Britney Spears Has ‘a Lot of Healing to Do’ After Dad’s Suspensi…
Watch the ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 2 Explosive Trailer
Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway on Retirement and If His Daughter …
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards on Reuniting in ‘Halloween Ki…
'The Neighborhood' Sneak Peek: Dave Is Worried About Gemma After…
Adele Speaks Out on Her Divorce and Confirms Relationship With R…
Emma Thompson Fondly Remembers Alan Rickman During 'Sense & Sens…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Breaks Down In Tears as Ariela Leaves E…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Candid Confessions About Th…
'Batwoman': Ryan Finds Out About Her Birth Mom in Season 3 Premi…
Adam Levine is setting the record straight. A TikTok video of the 42-year-old Maroon 5 frontman went viral this week when a female stage crasher rushed toward the singer, grabbing him before being escorted off the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
The video captured Levine's reaction, which was to mouth, "F**k!" and physically shake off the encounter. Several commenters were critical of Levine's response, saying he needed to be more "humble" and appreciative of his fans.
On Tuesday night, Levine took to his Instagram Stories to speak out about the incident and his views on the band's fans.
"I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans," the singer said. "Without our fans we don't have a job. I say that all the time to our fans."
The father of two said he was concerned about some people's reaction to the video and what they felt it implied about his views on fans.
"To think that anyone would believe that I thought our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am," he said. "That's not who I've ever been. So I just need you guys to know, I was really startled. And sometimes when you're startled you have to shake it off and move on."
Levine ended his message by talking about his point of pride as a performer.
"I'm doing a job up there. It's what I pride myself on and so I need to let you guys know what my heart is and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing on stage and the fans," he continued. "I hope that we can all understand that."
In addition to the critics, many commenters rushed to Levine's defense prior to his Instagram explanation.
"He doesn't even have to be humbled... a random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic he acted the right way, y'all jus want to make him bad," one commenter wrote at the time.
RELATED CONTENT:
See Adam Levine's Reaction to a Stage Crasher Who Grabbed Him
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Take Fans Inside Their Stunning LA Home
Adam Levine Gets Massive Tattoo on His Right Leg That Took 13 Hours