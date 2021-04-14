Adam Perkins, Social Media Star, Dead at 24

Social media is mourning the death of Vine star, Adam Perkins. His twin brother, Patrick, confirmed the sad news on Instagram, revealing that his brother died Sunday.

"My brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21," Patrick shared alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair. "I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. I’m often asked the question, “what’s it like to be a twin?” and my response is usually, “what’s it like to NOT be a twin?"

Patrick went on to explain that being a twin is a big part of his identity and that he is struggling to envision the world without his brother.

"Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. It’s all I've known and I’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend," Patrick said. "In his honor, I will be releasing his album “Latch Relay” on a limited edition vinyl. It will be the first release on Plas Teg Records ( @plas.teg ), a label that will seek to fulfill his musical destiny that was so tragically cut short."

Patrick concluded the moving tribute with, "I love you, my best friend Adam. 1997-forever."

Patrick did not disclose his brother's cause of death or any other information about his untimely passing. He later went on to share a series of photos and videos of Adam, including some home videos of their adventures together.

Adam went viral in 2015 after he uploaded a video titled, "Welcome to Chili's" on the Vine video app, which shut down in 2016. Adam and Patrick did several skits together before the NYU graduate released his first album, Latch Relay in 2018 under the name Plas Teg.

