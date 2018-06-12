Adam Rippon and Boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala Hit Their First Red Carpet Together!

Adam Rippon and boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala made their red carpet debut on Monday, and the sweet couple couldn't have looked happier.

The Olympic figure skater and Dancing With the Stars champ posed for photos with his handsome beau ahead of the 2018 TrevorLIVE gala in New York City.

Rippon looked dapper in a black-on-black ensemble, sans tie, which he paired with silver loafers, while Kajaala dressed to the nines in a dark blue suit, a black dress shirt unbuttoned at the neck and black oxford shoes.

It was the first time the Olympic medalist and his Finnish flame appeared publically together since they began dating last year.

Rippon opened up in April about meeting Kajaala, sharing, "We met on Tinder while I was in Finland late last year and we kept in touch since then. "We had been talking all through the holidays and the Olympics. We kept it pretty private but recently we decided to make it official."

They made their relationship Instagram official on April 2, and Rippon told ET later that month at Time 100 Gala that his mom, Kelly Rippon, totally approves of his adoring boyfriend.

Rippon's mom, whom the skater brought as his date to the black-tie event, told ET that Kajaala is a "perfect gentleman" and was "a good choice" for her son.

