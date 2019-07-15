Adam Rippon is spilling all the details on making one of the biggest music video of the year – Taylor Swift’s "You Need to Calm Down."



The acclaimed figure skater sat down with ET’s Oscar Gracey at 2019 VidCon in Anaheim, California on Friday and the pair played a hilarious game of Don't Break the Ice while Rippon fittingly answered a few icebreakers, including how Swift’s star-studded music video came together.



"She was such a dream to work with and so nice," the 29-year-old Olympian and vlogger gushed. "As nice as you think she is, she is just as nice and went above and beyond to make everybody feel like… She’s so grateful for everybody to be there and she was just the nicest."

As fans know, Rippon appeared in the music video offering snow cones to a couple from his stand while rocking a mesh half-shirt and retro diner cap. The video also included appearances from the Queer Eye cast, Adam Lambert, Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, Todrick Hall, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Billy Porter and Katy Perry, truly showing that the bad blood between the famous pair is a thing of the past.

There was also a slew of drag queens dressed as various pop stars and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his real-life husband, Justin Mikita, exchanging vows while Ciara officiated.



However, Rippon did admit during his chat with ET that, as he and his fellow stars in the video were working to create the shiny, colorful visual, they were largely left in the dark on some big aspects of the project. Swift is admittedly secretive when it comes to her creations, before unveiling them to her feverish fandom.



"When we were all filming the music video, we had no idea what the song was or anything about it," he admitted. "I never heard it until it was released, and then when I saw the music video…that was the first time I saw it. And I love the music video and I love the song."

Rippon also discussed making videos and the creative freedom it has afforded him.



"Well, I think everything that I’ve done in, like, the last year and a half, I decided that YouTube would be a place where I had complete control," he shared.



Check out the full video up above.

