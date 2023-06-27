It was a Sandler family night out!

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie Sandler stepped out at a screening of Netflix's The Out-Laws on Monday, accompanied by someone special: their teenage daughter, Sunny. The couple posed on the red carpet with their 14-year-old daughter and were all smiles as they were photographed alongside one of the crime comedy's stars, Nina Dobrev.

The Sandler trio also stepped in for pictures with the movie's full cast, which features Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin. While Sandler does not appear in this Netflix film, he is a producer on the project.

The event marks a rare public appearance for the couple's younger daughter, who was last spotted with her famous parents in Paris for the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 in March. Before that, Sunny was typically spotted courtside with her parents and older sister, Sadie, 17.

While the longtime couple's daughters tend to keep out of their parents' spotlight, they have appeared in cameos for some of their dad's beloved films, including Jack and Jill, Grown Ups and its sequel.

As for Mrs. and Mrs. Sandler, the husband and wife recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. "Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," the actor wrote on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."

While the comedian is known for keeping fans laughing, Jackie confirmed to ET that humor is a key part of their bond. "He's a great person, great friend, and he is funny all the time," Jackie said. "It's his personality. He really is. He's always trying to make me laugh and I'm always trying to make him laugh, so it works out."

