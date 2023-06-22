Adam Sandler commemorated his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Jackie on Thursday, penning a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram.

"Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," Adam wrote beneath a photo of the couple from their wedding day. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."

ET recently spoke with Jackie about her two decades with Adam, where she said her husband is a "great friend to have."

"He's a great person, great friend, and he is funny all the time," Jackie said. "It's his personality, he really is, he's always trying to make me laugh. And I'm always trying to make him laugh, so it works out."

Adam, 56, and Jackie, 48, have been together for over 25 years, now married for 20. The couple has two daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

In March, Sandler told ET that he and his wife like to focus more on the anniversary of their first meeting, rather than the date of their nuptials. "Well, we've been together for 25 [years], so we always act like that's our anniversary, the night we met," he said while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his comedy, Murder Mystery 2.

"But 20 is good," he added. "Yeah, 20 years of marriage, that's nice."

Sandler dressed casually that night, rocking a white Knicks hoodie and tan slacks with blue sneakers. His wife, on the other hand, stunned in a black dress and large black suit blazer, and Sandler couldn't help but marvel at her beauty.

"She's got good legs, yeah," Sandler praised. "She's got better legs than me, I'll give her that!"

"I think I have, you know, a better profile," he joked, before laughing at himself.

