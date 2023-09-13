Adam Sandler Announces 'I Missed You' Comedy Tour: See All 25 Cities

The comedian is traveling all over North America for his latest tour.
Adam Sandler is hitting the road. The 57-year-old comedian and Live Nation announced that Sandler's embarking on The I Missed You Tour, a 25-city endeavor, next month.
Sandler shared the news on Instagram, posting a video of him having a good time on stage. "Let's have some fun," he captioned the clip. The tour will kick off on Oct. 12 in Vancouver, and include stops from Seattle to Las Vegas to San Antonia, before coming to a close in Denver on Dec. 12. Sandler additionally teased that a "surprise guest" will join him on the road.
Earlier this year, Sandler was on the Adam Sandler Live Tour. He released You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, a comedy he starred in alongside his daughters and wife, on Netflix last month.
Keep scrolling to see all of Sandler's The I Missed You Tour dates before tickets go on sale Friday.
Thursday, Oct. 12 -- Vancouver, British Columbia -- Rogers Arena
Friday, Oct. 13 -- Seattle, Washington -- Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, Oct. 14 -- Portland, Oregon -- Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Nampa, Idaho -- Ford Idaho Center Arena
Monday, Oct. 16 -- Spokane, Washington -- Spokane Arena
Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- San Jose, California -- SAP Center at San Jose
Thursday, Oct. 19 -- Stateline, Nevada -- Tahoe Blue Event Center
Friday, Oct. 20 -- Fresno, California -- Save Mart Center
Saturday, Oct. 21 -- Palm Desert, California -- Acrisure Arena
Monday, Oct. 23 -- Anaheim, California -- Honda Center
Tuesday, Nov. 7 -- Toronto, Ontario -- Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 8 -- Rochester, New York -- Blue Cross Arena
Thursday, Nov. 9 -- Washington, D.C. -- Capital One Arena
Saturday, Nov. 11 -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin -- Fiserv Forum
Sunday, Nov. 12 -- Minneapolis, Minnesota -- Target Center
Monday, Nov. 13 -- Des Moines, Iowa -- Wells Fargo Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 15 -- Indianapolis, Indiana -- Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thursday, Nov. 16 -- Memphis, Tennessee -- FedExForum
Saturday, Dec. 2 -- Las Vegas, Nevada -- Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sunday, Dec. 3 -- Salt Lake City, Utah -- Delta Center
Thursday, Dec. 7 -- San Antonio, Texas -- AT&T Center
Friday, Dec. 8 -- Thackerville, Oklahoma -- WinStar Casino
Saturday, Dec. 9 -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -- Paycom Center
Sunday, Dec. 10 -- Wichita, Kansas -- INTRUST Bank Arena
Tuesday, Dec. 12 -- Denver, Colorado -- Ball Arena
RELATED CONTENT: