Adam Sandler Walks With a Cane After Undergoing Hip Surgery

Adam Sandler appears to be on the road to recovery. The 56-year-old actor has recently been spotted walking with a cane after a pre-scheduled hip surgery that occurred around Labor Day, ET has learned.

Earlier this week, the Uncut Gems star was seen sporting oversized basketball shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, sneakers and sunglasses as he held onto his cane while walking.

Ahead of the surgery, Sandler spoke with AARP about stalling the procedure -- although he needed it. After the interviewer noted that Sandler was walking with a limp, the comedian admitted that he was in pain.

Backgrid

“I’m kind of in agony every minute, and I’ll probably need a hip replacement,” he told the magazine. “But don’t worry. You’re my age, you’ll need hip surgery soon too. You’ll see.”

Outside of the interview, Sandler has not spoken publicly about the procedure but did face another injury this year. In June, the Hustle star appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a black eye, and revealed he got the shiner in bed.

"I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said after Fallon pointed out his black eye and scab. “Everything's all right, but I wish it was a good story. It's pathetic.”

Tonight Snow

The Saturday Night Live alum shared that the hotel bed he was sleeping in was made too tightly, and at 4 a.m., he couldn't figure out why he was so uncomfortable. While acting out how he was wiggling around in the bed, Sandler explained that as he tried to kick the sheets out, he forgot his phone was on his lap and it flew up, hitting him directly in the face.

“I was bleeding terribly,” Sandler continued. “I mean, I thought it was pitch black in the room, and I feel wetness and I tricked myself. I go, ‘This is probably just thick tears’... I didn't want to get up, you know, because I was tired. And I was like, ‘Ah, we'll fix that later.’"

Hours after the incident, Sandler realized just how bad it really was. "I woke up, it was horrible," he recalled. "It was bleeding all over, it was gushing still and there was blood on the bed and all that stuff. So I said, ‘I've got to get this fixed.’ So I went to the Apple store."

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah on Working Together in ‘Hustle’ (Exclusive)

Adam Sandler Explains How He Got a Black Eye From a 'Bed Accident'

Adam Sandler on 25th Anniversary of 'The Waterboy' & 'Wedding Singer'

Adam Sandler Reveals He 'Popped' His Groin While Filming 'Hustle'

Adam Sandler Reveals He 'Popped' His Groin While Filming 'Hustle' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery