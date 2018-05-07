Adele Amazingly Channels Kate Winslet In 'Titanic'-Themed 30th Birthday Party

Adele's heart will go on!

The GRAMMY-winning singer turned to her favorite movie, Titanic, to help her steam through her 30th birthday over the weekend.

Channeling Kate Winslet's beloved Titanic character Rose DeWitt, Adele rocked a beaded gown and hair and makeup right out of the movie -- adding a lifejacket for extra fidelity to the source material.

Adele shared a few snapshots from the night with fans via Instagram, where she thanked her family and friends for indulging her "super fandom" for Titanic.

"Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie."

"Last night was the best night of my life," she added. "Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely f**ked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!"

And, shouting out the multi-talented Donald Glover and his "This is America" music video release this weekend, Adele added a quick note to the writer-actor-musician: "Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x."

Check out the links below for more of Adele being super relatable.

Adele Got Ordained to Marry Her Best Friends in Her Own Home: See the Amazing Pic!

Adele Dresses Up as Her 'Hero' Dolly Parton

Céline Dion Reveals Adele Cheered Her Up During 'Rough Time' With Health Issues