Adele and Rich Paul Cozy Up at His Birthday Party -- See the Pics

It doesn't happen often, perhaps it's a lifestyle. But when it does, it's rare and it's for a special occasion. Adele and Rich Paul cozied up and posed for a photo to celebrate his 43rd birthday.

The super agent took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a carousel post showing him behind the wheel of a classic convertible car and smiling. But it's the second photo that caught people's attention -- Paul and Adele on the corner of Rich Place and 43rd Street posing for a snap.

He's standing while the "Hello" singer sits and smiles. He has his arm around her as she leans into him. A graffiti-inspired backdrop with the words "It's a lifestyle" serve as their backdrop. In the comments section, Paul offered words to live by.

"Smile and enjoy life's ride," he wrote. "[T]he critics will always critique what's unique. No need to invest in the camera's flash it doesn't last, just let the dice roll, the winners circle is colored in with losses and comebacks, the weight is carried on the back of the mentally strong and God's chosen, there's wise amongst the young and the old, I've gone up and down and around 43 times, and what I've learned most is NEVER FOLD!!!!"

Cameras were rolling when Adele and Paul sat courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, and got cozy in February 2022. She was all smiles during date night with Paul at a Golden State Warriors playoff game in May. This is all to say that it's a rare occasion when they're spotted out together amid speculation about the status of their relationship.

It was back in October when the Klutch Sports Group founder -- and LeBron James' agent -- went on CBS Mornings to promote his memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, and found himself fending off questions as to whether he's married to the GRAMMY-winning singer.

After sharing that he doesn't really spill tea on his personal life, he admitted that Adele has been doing well, and they have been good for each other.

"She's been great, I think she would agree that we def helped each other. I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb," he said. "She's been great for me, we've been great for each other."

