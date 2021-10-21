Adele is taking her pick between princes! The British pop star played a game of this or that during Vogue's popular 73 Questions segment, in which celebrities give fans a look inside their home while answering personal questions.

After asking Adele to rank her top three Beyoncé albums and spill a bit on her own music, the interviewer turned the questions to all things British.

She picked Blur over Oasis, and Oasis' lead singer, Liam Gallagher, over his brother Noel, "without a doubt," but when it came to deciding between the country's two most famous brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William, the "Easy On Me" singer wasn't as quick to respond.

"Prince...Harry," Adele said hesitantly before flashing a sly smile to the camera.

The 33-year-old singer's answer comes as no surprise, as she's previously admitted to having a crush on Harry. In a 2011 interview with Glamour magazine, Adele said she was "after" the prince.

"I'm after Prince Harry," she told the magazine. "I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry! I'd be a real duchess then. I'd love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh."

Though that didn't exactly pan out, Adele is currently dating sports agent and Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul after her divorce from Simon Konecki. In her Vogue interviews, she opened up about her relationship with Paul.

"He's great. He's so f**king funny," she said. "He's so smart, you know."

"Rich just incredibly arrived," she added, noting that unlike other men she's dated, he isn't bothered by her fame. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild. I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want."

