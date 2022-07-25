Adele Sets New Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Postponement: 'I'm More Excited Than Ever'
Adele is back! After making a gut-wrenching decision to postpone her planned Las Vegas residency in January, the 34-year-old songstress is making good on her promise to reschedule.
"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," the singer shared in a statement on her website. "I was truly heartbroken to have to cancel them."
Weekends with Adele will kick off on Nov. 18 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with 24 rescheduled and eight newly-added shows, running through March 25, 2023. Fans who previously held tickets for the original show dates or had been waitlisted for presale will be given early access to score tickets for the 32 performances.
Adele tearfully announced the postponement of her residency in January, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, a lack of time and delivery delays as factors that played a part in making the decision.
"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!" she shared in her statement on Monday. "Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me."
The residency performances begin almost exactly one year after the release of Adele's fourth studio album, 30.
Earlier this month, Adele took the stage at London’s Hyde Park, where she performed some of her biggest hits, and newer songs from 30. On hand for the big show was Adele's boyfriend, Rich Paul, and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.
In recent weeks, Adele and Paul have been spotted catching some R&R while vacationing together in Italy. For more on the cute couple, see below.
