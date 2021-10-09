Adele is giving fans another teaser of her new music! On Saturday, the 33-year-old British songstress had an impromptu Instagram Live where she gave fans a taste of her new era.

Playing a snippet of her upcoming single, "Easy on Me," Adele sat in front of the camera, bobbing her head to the moody tune.

"There is no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever/And there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in the silence, baby, let me in/ Go easy," she sings on the song before Adele cut off the music saying, "That's it. That's all I'm going to play."

In addition to playing the new music, Adele also raved about some of her musical contemporaries.

"I love Taylor Swift, I love Doja Cat as well," she said, as fans asked her questions in the comments. She also shared some love for Lana Del Rey as well as fellow Brit, Harry Styles.

"Yes, I do know Harry. He's great. He's lovely. He's a very, very sweet boy," she said of the former One Directioner.

Adele is set to release her first single, "Easy on Me," from her highly anticipated upcoming album on Oct. 15. Though she hasn't officially given the album a title, many have speculated that it will be called 30, sticking with the GRAMMY winner's tradition of naming songs after years of her life.

RELATED CONTENT:

Adele Shares How She Lost 100 Pounds in 2 Years This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Adele Privately Spoke to Beyoncé After Album of the Year GRAMMY Win

Adele Says She Lost 100 Pounds by Working Out 3 Times a Day

Adele Previews New Single 'Easy on Me' Ahead of Rumored '30' Release

Related Gallery