Alan Carr wants to make sure fans know that Adele is more than just "what size knickers she wears."

The 44-year-old British comedian spoke out about his good friend on the U.K.'s Lorraine show, and was adamant that the 32-year-old singer's weight loss should not be such a big topic of conversation.

"She’s always been gorgeous with those eyes and those lips," Carr said when asked about the constant media attention to Adele's size. "You sort of missed the point if you’re just worried about what size knickers she wears."

Further praising his friend, Carr added, "'Cause it’s the voice. It’s that inspirational, awesome voice!"

The comedian is such good friends with Adele that he had her officiate his wedding back in 2018. "I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up... @chattyman #LoveisLove 🏳️‍🌈," the "Hello" songstress captioned a photo from the event.

Adele will soon be taking on another challenge when she makes her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest H.E.R.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?" she said of the opportunity. "It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all."

In the meantime, here's more on what Adele's been up to in 2020.

Adele Wows in a Little Black Dress While Thanking Fans For Birthday Wishes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Adele Shares Hilarious Prank Video In Honor of Nicole Richie's B-Day

Adele Shares New Bikini Pic to Celebrate Notting Hill Carnival

Adele Admits She Has 'No Idea' When New Music Is Coming

Related Gallery