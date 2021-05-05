You gotta have faith that Adele knows how to rock a costume! The British chart topper is known for dressing up as music legends and in a new throwback pic from her pal, Laura Dockrill, in honor of her 33rd birthday, Adele is embodying the late George Michael.

"Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat," Dockrill captioned a funny pic of Adele in a teased honey-colored wig and aviator shades with some drawn-on facial hair. Dockrill stands behind her dressed as Beetlejuice. "Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much @adele happy birthday 💖 x"

George Michael on 'Faith' cover Columbia Records

The look was an homage to Michael's "Faith" look from 1987 and included a white T-shirt and black leather jacket.

This certainly isn't the first time the singer has dressed up as a famous musician. She's also impersonated Dolly Parton and June Carter Cash for past costume parties.

And for her 30th birthday bash, Adele went full Kate Winslet in a Titanic-themed party.

The singer's been keeping a low profile as she works on new music. She hosted Saturday Night Live last fall and informed viewers that her "album's not finished."

She recently made a rare appearance at an Oscars after-party. Watch the clip below for more:

