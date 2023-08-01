After 'Oppenheimer', Stream These Christopher Nolan Films: How to Watch 'The Dark Knight', 'Tenet' and More
It's no secret that Christopher Nolan is one of the most accomplished directors of our time. Delivering hit after hit, Nolan's films are thought-provoking and powerful. His latest film, Oppenheimer, based on the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer who developed the nuclear bomb, has reinvigorated theatergoers to see the film in the cinema.
For those who have yet to see the film about the brilliant scientist who created the atomic bomb and later struggles with its moral implications, it's a poignant story you'll continue dissecting long after viewing. Released to theaters on July 21, it's well worth watching in all of its grandeur in the movie theater.
Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., this film has some serious talent with performances that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
It'll be a while before you're able to view Oppenheimer on streaming services. So if you're itching to see more of Nolan's films to settle the craving, we've rounded up most of the famed director's work and found where you can stream them from the comfort of your home.
Dunkirk
Viewers drawn to Oppenheimer due to its historical plotline will want to check out Dunkirk. Depicting the heart-wrenching evacuation of Dunkirk via land, air and sea during World War II, Dunkirk also stars Cillian Murphey, as well as Harry Styles and Tom Hardy.
Momento
Momento — one of Nolan's first films —stars Guy Pearce as Leonard, a man who can no longer form new memories. His last memory is the murder of his wife (Carrie-Anne Moss) and he is on a quest to find the person responsible.
Tenet
Nolan spent over five years writing the script for Tenet, a sci-fi thriller about an unnamed CIA agent played by John David Washington. Enlisted to stop the next world war, the agent learns how to bend time and fight in a new way.
Interstellar
Co-written and directed by Nolan, the award-winning Interstellar depicts a grim future for our world. When the Earth becomes uninhabitable and there is no more food, a father (Matthew McConaughey) must leave his family to find a new planet for humankind. This all-star cast (Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Timothée Chalamet and Michael Caine) delivers incredible performances.
Interstellar can be watched on streaming with either a Prime Video or Paramount+ account.
The Prestige
In the early 1890s, two London magicians, played by Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman, are in a battle of wits. The pair goes to unthinkable lengths to one-up another, to the point where they sacrifice everything they hold dear. Other cast members include Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, David Bowie and Piper Perabo.
Only available to rent right now, you can view Nolan's The Prestige with either Prime Video or Apple TV+.
The Dark Knight Trilogy
For many, Nolan's best-known works are the Batman films starring Christian Bale: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Beginning with how DC's Bruce Wayne becomes Batman and ending with a final battle to save Gotham City from the Joker (Heath Ledger), these flicks are worthy of a weekend movie marathon.
All three films in The Dark Knight Trilogy are available to stream on Max.
Inception
The incredibly talented Leonardo DiCaprio stars with the equally talented Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Elliot Page in Nolan's thriller Inception. In the award-winning film, a thief takes dream-sharing technology to steal secrets and plant ideas in people's dreams.
Insomnia
After a local teen is beaten to death, two detectives played by Al Pacino and Hilary Swank are on a quest to find who is responsible. However, when Pacino's character is plagued by delusions from his insomnia and is secretly contacted by the killer (Robin Williams), things quickly fall apart. One of Williams' rare, more serious roles, this 2002 Nolan film is worthy of a watch.
Following
Last, but not least, is Nolan's directorial debut, Following. Released in 1998, Following, tells the story of a neo-noir writer whose life is changed when a thief takes him under his wing. While this movie isn't well known, it really gives insight into Nolan's early work.
