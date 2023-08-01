Streaming

After 'Oppenheimer', Stream These Christopher Nolan Films: How to Watch 'The Dark Knight', 'Tenet' and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
After 'Oppenheimer': How to Stream Other Great Christopher Nolan Films
It's no secret that Christopher Nolan is one of the most accomplished directors of our time. Delivering hit after hit, Nolan's films are thought-provoking and powerful. His latest film, Oppenheimer, based on the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer who developed the nuclear bomb, has reinvigorated theatergoers to see the film in the cinema. 

For those who have yet to see the film about the brilliant scientist who created the atomic bomb and later struggles with its moral implications, it's a poignant story you'll continue dissecting long after viewing. Released to theaters on July 21, it's well worth watching in all of its grandeur in the movie theater.

Oppenheimer

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., this film has some serious talent with performances that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

It'll be a while before you're able to view Oppenheimer on streaming services. So if you're itching to see more of Nolan's films to settle the craving, we've rounded up most of the famed director's work and found where you can stream them from the comfort of your home.

Dunkirk

Viewers drawn to Oppenheimer due to its historical plotline will want to check out Dunkirk. Depicting the heart-wrenching evacuation of Dunkirk via land, air and sea during World War II, Dunkirk also stars Cillian Murphey, as well as Harry Styles and Tom Hardy.

Dunkirk

You have options when choosing to watch Dunkirk, as it's available on both Netflix and Max.

Momento

Momento — one of Nolan's first films —stars Guy Pearce as Leonard, a man who can no longer form new memories. His last memory is the murder of his wife (Carrie-Anne Moss) and he is on a quest to find the person responsible. 

Momento

You can watch Nolan's thriller, Momento, by renting it on Amazon. 

Tenet

Nolan spent over five years writing the script for Tenet, a sci-fi thriller about an unnamed CIA agent played by John David Washington. Enlisted to stop the next world war, the agent learns how to bend time and fight in a new way.

Tenet

Tenet is available to rent or purchase on both Amazon and Apple TV.

Interstellar

Co-written and directed by Nolan, the award-winning Interstellar depicts a grim future for our world. When the Earth becomes uninhabitable and there is no more food, a father (Matthew McConaughey) must leave his family to find a new planet for humankind. This all-star cast (Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Timothée Chalamet and Michael Caine) delivers incredible performances.

Interstellar

Interstellar can be watched on streaming with either a Prime Video or Paramount+ account.

The Prestige

In the early 1890s, two London magicians, played by Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman, are in a battle of wits. The pair goes to unthinkable lengths to one-up another, to the point where they sacrifice everything they hold dear. Other cast members include Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, David Bowie and Piper Perabo.

The Prestige

Only available to rent right now, you can view Nolan's The Prestige with either Prime Video or Apple TV+.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

For many, Nolan's best-known works are the Batman films starring Christian Bale: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Beginning with how DC's Bruce Wayne becomes Batman and ending with a final battle to save Gotham City from the Joker (Heath Ledger), these flicks are worthy of a weekend movie marathon.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

All three films in The Dark Knight Trilogy are available to stream on Max. 

Inception

The incredibly talented Leonardo DiCaprio stars with the equally talented Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Elliot Page in Nolan's thriller Inception. In the award-winning film, a thief takes dream-sharing technology to steal secrets and plant ideas in people's dreams.

Inception

Previously, Inception was available to stream on Netflix and Max, but as of now your only option to watch the film are to rent or purchase it from Prime Video or Apple TV+.

Insomnia

After a local teen is beaten to death, two detectives played by Al Pacino and Hilary Swank are on a quest to find who is responsible. However, when Pacino's character is plagued by delusions from his insomnia and is secretly contacted by the killer (Robin Williams), things quickly fall apart. One of Williams' rare, more serious roles, this 2002 Nolan film is worthy of a watch.

Insomnia

Currently, Insomnia isn't streaming on any services, but you can rent it from Amazon or Apple TV.

Following

Last, but not least, is Nolan's directorial debut, Following. Released in 1998, Following, tells the story of a neo-noir writer whose life is changed when a thief takes him under his wing. While this movie isn't well known, it really gives insight into Nolan's early work. 

Following

Nolan's 1998 film, Following, can be rented on both Amazon and Apple TV.

