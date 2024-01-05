Cillian Murphy, renowned for his outstanding performances, took center stage at the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

The esteemed actor was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his transformative portrayal of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed film, Oppenheimer.

Murphy, looking dapper in a classic black suit, talked with ET's Denny Directo, shedding light on his experience amid the burgeoning buzz surrounding Oppenheimer during the onset of awards season.

"Oh, you know, I'm very flattered. Very honored to be here, and, you know, there's a lot of amazing people in the room tonight, and it's just great that the film is getting this type of reception," Murphy graciously remarked when asked about his feelings on receiving the prestigious award.

As the actor embarks on the upcoming months filled with events and award shows, he admitted, "I don't know if you can actually prepare. I mean, you know, luckily we've been talking about this movie for a long time, and so many people saw the movie, and there's a lot to talk about in the movie."

Murphy took a moment to express the bond he shares with his fellow cast members, emphasizing the collaborative spirit behind the creation of Oppenheimer

"I mean, they're like, we've become very, very close. Very tight, and yeah, it was a real ensemble making this movie," he said.

Surprisingly, the actor seemed unaware of the title bestowed upon him by the internet, being referred to as the "Internet's Boyfriend."

When asked about this newfound status, Murphy responded with humility, saying, "I don't know about too many things internet-wise." He went on to express his gratitude, stating, "Oh, it's lovely. It's very flattering. Very flattered."

Nolan has been ready to tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "father of the atomic bomb," for years. And he did just that with Oppenheimer.

"A lot of people are familiar to some degree with Oppenheimer -- that he was involved in the Manhattan Project, he ran the laboratory in Los Alamos during World War II, that they were in a desperate race against the Nazis to be the first to harness this power," the director explained to ET in July. "But what happened to him afterwards is equally dramatic and important and it's not so well known. The film has a lot to do with the consequences of actions -- sort of going ahead and doing these things and then having to deal with the consequences for years afterwards."

"We live in the world that Oppenheimer created," he added. "It's a pretty fascinating set of events. I just don't know of a story as paradoxical, just as full of impossible situations."

