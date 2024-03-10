'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Picture at 2024 Oscars

Oppenheimer has won the final prize of awards season. During Sunday's 2024 Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan's film was announced as the Best Picture of the year.

The film, which stars Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others, has been raking in the trophies this year. It previously won the top honor at the BAFTA Awards, the Critics Choice Movie Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While accepting Sunday's honor, Emma Thomas, Nolan's wife and creative partner -- who produced the film -- thanked her family and everyone who worked on the film for their support.

"The reason this movie was the movie that it was, was Chris Nolan," she shared. "He is singular, he is brilliant."

"I think any of us who make movies know that you kind of dream of this moment," she added. "I could deny, but i have been dreaming of this moment for so long."

Oppenheimer beat out nine other nominees to nab the honor, besting American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

The Oppenheimer cast and crew were also victorious on Sunday. The film won seven Oscars, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director and more.

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC.

