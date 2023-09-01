Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star J. August Richards and Joshua Gbor recently traveled the world. But that's hardly the best news. The couple announced they're married!

The 50-year-old actor and Gbor took to Instagram on Friday to announce that they surprised their friends with a wedding ceremony while on an excursion around the world. Richards donned a classic black tuxedo while Gbor looked chic in a double-breasted white suit, sans dress shirt.

"WE GOT MARRIED, Y’ALL!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾♥️♥️♥️," the newlyweds began their caption. "For my 50th birthday, I wanted to celebrate the places that historically make me who I am: Africa, The Caribbean, Panama and The United States. The theme was carnival -- as if all those places had a single, epic event. We played Reggeaton, Afrobeats and Gogo. We served shrimp ‘n grits, oxtails and vegan jambalaya. In the middle of the party, we announced that we were getting married and surprised our guests with a wedding. It was the most magical night of our lives."

Richards turned 50 on Monday.

The actor, who was a recurring cast member in seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Marvel Comics series on ABC, also reflected in his caption the milestone the couple achieved amid persecution facing the LGBTQ+ community in other parts of the world.

"On the exact same night in Nigeria, 67 people were arrested for attending what police say was a gay wedding," the caption continued. "It was a reminder that some of the places that made us who we are, don’t always celebrate ALL that we are… Therefore, we want to dedicate our ceremony to the people of the African Diaspora and all around the world living in countries where it is illegal or unsafe to be LGBTQ."

According to CNN, more than 200 people were arrested Monday by Nigerian police at a gay wedding and 67 will be prosecuted for "allegedly conducting and attending a same-sex wedding ceremony." Same-sex marriage is outlawed in Nigeria, where violating such law is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Back in April 2020, Richards came out as gay during an Instagram Live session with his Council of Dads co-star, Sarah Wayne Callies. The two discussed his character on the NBC drama, Dr. Oliver Post, who is a married gay man with a daughter. The next day, he thanked fans for the outpouring of support.

"Yesterday was one of the best days of my life," he wrote at the time alongside a picture of himself wearing a rainbow T-shirt. "'Thank you' feels like cheap words to describe the depths of the gratitude I feel for your support and the crushing avalanche of LOVE I felt aimed at me yesterday."

"Who knew that something I once thought of as terrifying had within it something so beautiful... For every comment, like, emoji, repost, phone call, text message, everything," he continued. "I felt it ALL... Thank you!!! #PRIDE #LGBTQ #BlackLGBTQ #ComingOut #SelfLove #SelfAcceptance."

