Following their strong comeback and redemption during the America's Got Talentquarterfinals last month, the married acrobats of Duo Transcend returned to the AGT stage on Tuesday to go above and beyond anything they've done before.

Husband and wife trapeze artists Mary and Tyce grabbed headlines during the Judge Cuts round after they suffered a mishap at the end of their performance, when Tyce lost his grip and Mary fell hard to the stage.

This week, the pair decided to call back to that mishap -- and the pyrotechnics that were missing during their last redemption performance -- with a jaw-dropping routine that began on a trapeze swing and ended with the pair pulling off roller skate acrobatics that blew the roof off the place.

After showing their deft ability at trapeze stunts, Tyce let Mary fall and then dove off after her as fire erupted from the stage.

Emerging like sexy phoenixes from the flames, the couple donned roller skates and stepped up on a raised circular platform, where they pulled off some incredible, death-defying spinning stunts that saw Mary hanging on to Tyce's neck with her ankles as he whipped her around in circles, her head coming frightening close to slamming into the stage.

All the while, the heart-stopping act was set to a slow, emotional rendition of "(I Just) Died in Your Arms," which felt like an intentionally ironic musical choice.

After the performance, the pair came together with host Tyra Banks to hear what the judges had to say, and all four of them were nearly speechless after the breathtaking routine.

"I thank you for nearly giving me a heart attack twice. How many ways are you trying to find to murder your wife?!" Simon Cowell said. "When we ask people to step up their game for the semifinals, that's what you call a step up. It was sensational!"

Cowell went on to praise the performance, calling it "the best act of the night."

As for Howie Mandel, he was stunned by the couple, but worried about the message it was going to send to their 2-year-old son.

"I know kids wanna grow up and be like their parents. He's gonna light fires in the living room and wear roller skates with no helmet and hang upside down from the curtains!" Mandel said, laughing.

"It was just, from start to end, nail-biting," Mel B chimed in, adding that this was their "best performance to date" and describing it as "flawless."

For the thrilling stunts the couple pull off, trust is everything -- especially considering the added complication that Tyce is nearly blind due to a progressive eye disease.

ET’s Denny Directo caught up with the talented trapeze artists after their performance in the quarterfinals last month, and Tyce had nothing but effusive praise for his incredible wife.

"It took a lot of guts for her to trust me enough to do that again, so I'm proud of her,” he marveled. “She's so brave, she's so powerful, it's so cool that she's with me."

Check out the video below to see more from the death-defying duo.

Find out if Duo Transcend move on to the finals during the AGT results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'AGT': Married Trapeze Artists Come Back Strong After Terrifying Fall Earlier This Season

'America's Got Talent': Married Trapeze Artists Explain 'Terrifying' Stunt Gone Wrong (Exclusive)

'America's Got Talent': Husband & Wife Trapeze Stunt Gone Wrong Shocks Audience