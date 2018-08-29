Simon Cowell received a standing ovation from the audience on Wednesday's America's Got Talent results show after they played a pre-taped video tribute to him in celebration of his recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After the touching segment, host Tyra Banks walked over to Simon to get his reaction to the sweet tribute, but was startled by his adorable 4-year-old son, Eric, who ran over and popped up from the side of the table.

Eric was decked out in his giant sound-dampening earmuffs that protect his hearing while sitting in the cheering crowd, and he jumped onto his dad's lap to play with Simon's microphone stand on the judges' table.

"What do you wanna say to daddy?" Banks asked the precocious toddler.

"I'm the biggest star ever!" Eric adorably declared with a level of confidence and bravado that he undoubtedly inherited from his father.

Reflecting on the tribute, Simon admitted that getting a star meant a lot to him.

"That probably was the best feeling, actually being alive when getting the star, it was great," Simon said. "I have to tell you, it was one of the best days of my life ever. I'm very grateful."

Eric continued to steal the spotlight as he yelled into Simon's [now muted] mic over and over as Tyra went on to present the next segment of the show.

Simon was presented with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last Wednesday, and he spoke with ET about his little boy after the ceremony.

"He's the apple of my eye. Just seeing him here today, [I'm] just praying one day he'll be standing up there," Simon said, referring to the podium where he had just been presented with a plaque commemorating the occasion.

