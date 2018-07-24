'AGT': Simon Cowell Plays Matchmaker With His Young Son and an Adorable 5-Year Old Singer -- Watch!

Simon Cowell is looking to make a love connection between his 4-year-old son, Eric, and 5-year-old singer Sophie Fatu, who happens to be the youngest contestant to ever compete on America's Got Talent.

On Tuesday's new AGT, before Sophie took the stage to once again wow the audience, Simon told his little boy that he was going to need him to stay at the judges' table.

"Your girlfriend is singing next. You are actually gonna help me judge this one," the excited dad said, causing his bashful boy to run off and ring Howie Mandel's red buzzer in hilarious protest.

During the audition rounds earlier this season, Simon praised Sophie for being "hilarious" and told the adorable singer, "I want you to date my son."

Apparently, the suggestion resonated with the pint-sized songstress. In a pre-recorded segment on Tuesday's show, she was asked by producers if she had a boyfriend, and Sophie bashfully whispered, "Simon's son."

"He just makes my heart melt!" she added, beaming with joy.

As Sophie took the stage during the Judge Cuts round, Simon told the young singer that the feeling was mutual.

"Somebody has a bit of a crush on you," he said. "My son, Eric."

As the cameras cut to his little boy in the audience, an embarrassed Eric shook his head and tried to hide his face.

Sophie then wowed the crowd with her rendition of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," which astounded guest judge Olivia Munn. However, Simon's little boy still seemed pretty upset about how his dad called him out on national TV, and adorably stormed off set.

Although it's almost certainly not the last time fans will get to see Simon's super sweet son. The English producer and TV personality has made sure to make AGT a family affair since welcoming Eric in February 2014 with partner Lauren Silverman.

Check out some father-and-son AGT adorableness in the video below.

