'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Promises to Buy Young Contestant a Dog After He Nails Audition

Simon Cowell certainly knows how to make dreams come true.

On Tuesday's new America's Got Talent, 13-year-old singer Jeffrey Li warmed the heart of the typically acerbic Brit when he explained that, if he were to win the show's grand prize of $1 million, he'd buy himself a dog.

"I'm an only child, so I'd love a companion, so I guess a dog," Li said, smiling, echoing the sentiments he shared in his pretaped package, where Li said he'd buy a German Shephard because "it would play with me all day, and I would love that."

Cowell, an outspoken dog lover, raised the stakes on Li's audition, telling the young singer, "If you do well, I'm gonna buy you a dog. We'll choose one together."

For his audition, Li chose to sing a rendition of "You Raise Me Up," made famous by Josh Groban in 2013. It's not an easy song to nail, however, Li absolutely blew the roof off the place.

By the end of his high-note-hitting audition, the entire audience was on their feet cheering the young singer on, and the judges had nothing but love for him.

"Jeffrey, I think you might be getting a puppy from Simon," Heidi Klum said excitedly after his performance.

Howie Mandel praised him as a "young male Celine Dion" while Mel B said he's "like an angel singing." But it was Cowell who had the most appreciation.

"Jeffrey, I think this was an amazing audition, so I'm gonna keep my promise. Not only have you got four yeses, you've got yourself a new dog," Cowell said, as Li beamed from the stage.

Hopefully, by the time the Judge Cuts round comes, the young singer will have his furry new canine companion.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

