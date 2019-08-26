American Horror Story, FX’s long-running anthology series, is going full camp with its newest season, 1984.

In the new, full-length trailer for the ninth season, executive producer Ryan Murphy gives audiences a closer look at a group of twentysomethings working at a summer camp who are about to be terrorized by escaped hospital patient Mr. Jingles.

Things quickly get off to a bumpy start when the team of young counselors hit someone on their way to Camp Redwood.

“This is the site of the worst summer massacre of all time,” Angelica Ross’ character says, referring to where they’re all later gathered around a fire. “We’re not in the mood for some ghost story,” Cody Fern’s character quickly retorts before the trailer shows a montage of the counselors being attacked by a mysterious, masked killer.

In addition to Ross, who was one of the breakout stars of Pose, and Fern, who joined the AHS franchise with Apocalypse, the 1984 cast includes a number of series veterans -- Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman and John Carroll Lynch. They’re joined by Matthew Morrison, Zach Villa, Dear White People star DeRon Horton and Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who all make their AHS debut this season.

Few details about the premise and characters have been revealed, but we do know that Roberts and Kenworthy will be playing a couple. And based on all the teasers released up until now, the slasher-themed season will play into the tropes of the golden age of the horror genre, which produced classics like Friday the 13th, Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre before dying out in 1984.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Sept. 18 only on FX.

