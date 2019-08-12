Prepare for some vintage scares!

In recent days, American Horror Story: 1984 has dropped a number of promo teasers that are sure to get fans amped for the fright-filled upcoming season. Like the first teaser trailer, which arrived at the end of July, the clips showcase teens enjoying everyday activities at a summer camp -- until a stalker dressed in black arrives brandishing a knife.

One teaser shows a girl doing laundry when an ominous shadow appears behind a sheet on a clothesline, ready to attack. A similar fate finds an unsuspecting girl on a swing, as well as a boy who's abandoned at his cabin when his friends decide to go for a romantic walk together.

From July 29 to Aug. 2, the show held a sweepstakes wherein fans were able to guess who will survive from a group of nine -- with the winner earning a trip to L.A.

Although the character's names haven't been revealed, they are given labels like "The Jock," "The Prankster" and "The Platonic BFF." The three clips that have been released include the three victims in the sweepstakes thus far.

It appears as though this season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology will be adhering closely to the tropes of classic slasher films, especially those released in 1984, like Friday the 13th, Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street. The final survivor will be revealed on Sept. 10, so, expect lots more chill-inducing clips before then.

This year's cast includes several favorites from Murphy's roster of regulars, including Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman and John Carroll Lynch.

Newcomers include Zach Villa, Pose actress Angelica Ross, Dear White People star DeRon Horton, Olympian Gus Kenworthy and Matthew Morrison, who makes his first American Horror Story appearance after leading Murphy's hit series, Glee.

Check out the teasers above.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Sept. 18 on FX.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Murphy Reveals Title and Teaser for 'American Horror Story' Season 9

'American Horror Story': Emma Roberts and Olympian Gus Kenworthy to Play a Couple in Season 9

'American Horror Story: 1984' Teaser Trailer -- There's a Killer on the Loose at Camp Redwood!

Related Gallery