There's something in the water at Camp Redwood... (FYI: It's a serial killer.)

FX just dropped a new teaser trailer for American Horror Story: 1984 and we're getting our first look at the slasher-themed season -- complete with a knife-wielding henchman!

The ninth season, which is set to premiere Wednesday, Sept. 18 on FX, will take horror lovers into the genre of '80s slashers, taking place at a summer camp and revolving around a masked killer terrorizing a group of camp counselors and, presumably, campers themselves.

"Welcome to Camp Redwood. Good luck leaving alive,"American Horror Story posted on Twitter, along with the nearly one-minute video.

This isn't the first teaser FX has released for the ninth season of their long-running horror drama. Earlier this month, executive producer Ryan Murphy shared a first look at the cast of 1984, including returning favorite Emma Roberts and newbie to the franchise Matthew Morrison.

Additionally, returning faces like Billie Lourd (Apocalypse, Cult), Cody Fern (Apocalypse), Leslie Grossman (Apocalypse, Cult) and John Carroll Lynch (Cult, Freak Show, Hotel) are set to star in the upcoming season -- as well as several newcomers including Zach Villa, Pose actress Angelica Ross, Dear White People star DeRon Horton and Olympian Gus Kenworthy.

Set to Dan Hartman’s 1984 hit, "I Can Dream About You," the videos show the cast donning classic, "amazing '80s lewks" while posing in for a camera test and in a camp bunker.

So far, few details about the premise and characters have been revealed, but we do know that 1984 is a slasher-themed season and that Roberts and Kenworthy will be playing a couple. And based on the Instagram videos, it will play into all the tropes of the golden age of the horror genre, which coincidentally enough died out in 1984, that produced classics like Friday the 13th, Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 on FX.

