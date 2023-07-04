Al Roker is a first-time grandfather! The 68-year-old weatherman's oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, gave birth to her first child, Roker's Today show colleagues announced on Tuesday's show.

"Our own Al Roker has become a grandfather. Al's daughter, his daughter Courtney and her husband Wes, welcomed their baby girl yesterday," Craig Melvin said, before revealing that the newborn is named Sky Clara Laga.

"Al says everyone's doing well. Family couldn't be happier," Melvin added of Roker, who's granddaughter will refer to him as Pop-Pop.

Al Roker is a grandpa!



His daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley welcomed a baby girl yesterday. Congrats to @alroker and his family! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XCtoDYV8Dd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 4, 2023

The proud grandfather seemingly broke the news early after seeing that Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter, Cassidy, had given birth to the Today show alum's second grandbaby. "Right behind you, KLG. Ours is due tomorrow," he commented on the post shared over the weekend.

Courtney first announced she was pregnant in March to the delight of her dad, her mom and Al's ex-wife, Alice Bell, and her stepmom, Deborah Roberts.

At the time, she posted a sweet montage video to Instagram of herself and her husband, Wesley Laga, showing off their baby's first sonogram and ultrasound.

"A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼," the 36-year-old captioned the clip, which included Brent Morgan's cover of Mariah Carey's hit song, "Always Be My Baby."

Courtney's famous father commented, "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! ...Going for Pop-Pop."

Deborah also wrote, "This is so very exciting!!! 😍😍"

Courtney, who marred Wesley in June 2021 at The Ashford Estate in Allentown, New Jersey, also spoke with Today.com about her pregnancy, sharing, "We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives. We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle."

In addition to Courtney, Al is also dad to 24-year-old daughter Leila and 20-year-old son Nicholas with his wife, Deborah.

For more celebrity baby news, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Al Roker Explains Why He Has No Plans to Retire from 'TODAY' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo Holding Her Newborn Grandson

Nikki Reed Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Gives Birth to First Child

Related Gallery