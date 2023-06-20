Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey announced the arrival of her first child on Monday.

"My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love," Howey, 34, wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of herself holding the little bundle of joy in her hospital bed.

Howey stars as Georgia Miller on the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, which released its second season in January. Antonia Gentry plays Ginny Miller, Georgia's daughter.

Gentry was quick to congratulate her co-star on the baby's arrival, commenting on Howey's Instagram announcement, "OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS." Fellow Ginny & Georgia co-star Sara Waisglass also commented, "sobbing. congratulations mama!!!"

Howey alerted fans that she and her husband, lawyer Matt Ziering, were expecting their first child in March, when she posted a shot of her growing baby bump before attending the Hugo Boss Fashion Show in Miami, Florida.

"@boss show with my forever new +1. Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection!" Howey captioned the post.

Later, in April, Howey noted on Instagram that she had been "working / resting / nesting of late" via a photo dump of her family and friends.

Howey and Ziering married in July 2021, five years after they first met. They wed in an intimate ceremony held at a family home in Palos Verdes, California. Howey later told People that it "was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love." She gushed, "The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined."

