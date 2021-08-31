Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Sister Anna Defends Her Glam Photo Shoot
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Is All Grown Up With a New Look
‘Swim’ Star Joey Lawrence Gives a Behind the Scenes Look at His …
‘Coda’ Star Marlee Matlin on Wanting to Make a Difference ‘For t…
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White Was Hesitant to Return f…
Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Removing Half of Left Lung After Can…
Matt Damon Faces Backlash, Billie Eilish Says She Has ‘Terrible …
'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…
'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on S…
Anne Hathaway on Why Role in ‘The Princess Diaries’ Was a Dream …
Bazzi on New Music, Overcoming Trauma, and Turning Pain Into Art…
Jenna Dewan on ‘Postpartum Anxiety’ After Giving Birth to Daught…
What Ben Affleck's Luxury Gift to Jennifer Lopez Symbolizes
Olivia Rodrigo Says It’s Been ‘Really Hard’ Watching People ‘Dis…
Mom of Fetty Wap's Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Shuts Down Report Ab…
Backstage With Florida Georgia Line and Famous Friends at Their …
'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Flashes Everyone During Heated Argument …
'Today’ Hosts Reunite Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee With Her Fa…
'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story': Sherlon Says He Doesn't Want to…
Hollywood’s Summer of Romance, Babies, Box Office Hits, Music an…
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's older sister, Anna Marie "Chickadee" Cardwell, is speaking out after Alana's recent Teen Vogue photo shoot caused a stir, with not all of the comments being positive.
The 16-year-old reality star, who rose to fame on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, rocked fierce high fashion looks in the glamorous photo shoot and spoke out about body shaming in the accompanying interview. Anna spoke to The Sun after internet trolls targeted Alana's size.
"Alana is beautiful," Anna, Alana's 27-year-old half-sister, told The Sun. "There are models like Ashley Graham who are 200 pounds, and she has huge contracts."
"I mean, hell Victoria Secret is working with plus-sized models. Does weight even matter?" she continued. "The modeling industry has gotten so much backlash for not having plus-sized models, now they're doing diversity with all different types of people and cultures."
Anna praised her teenage sister's courage.
"Alana actually stood up and did it, and hopefully she gives others the courage to do it," she said. "Basically, she is putting herself out there, and all the teens who are overweight now -- she has given them the encouragement."
Anna noted that all of her sisters -- which includes 21-year-old Lauryn, aka "Pumpkin," and 24-year-old Jessica -- are attractive.
"We are nuts for sure, but we are all beautiful," she said. "We all could be models."
In her interview with Teen Vogue, Alana said that Gen Z isn't as accepting of different types of bodies as some might think.
"I feel like my generation is probably making it worse. Everybody's all about body positivity, body positivity, until they see a body they don't like," she explained. "I don't understand why people think this way. Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I'll never get body shaming."
"Like, I know I'm beautiful, and I know I got a banging body, so...I don't care," Alana continued.
The reality star also said she wasn't affected by unrealistic beauty standards on social media.
"I don't ever look at people and I'm like, 'Oh, I wish I was like her,'" she noted. "Because I don't ever wish to be like nobody. I am my own person."
RELATED CONTENT:
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson on Body Shaming and Not Having Friends
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Says Honey Boo Boo 'Needs Her Mom' Amid Mama June Issues (Exclusive)
Honey Boo Boo Tearfully Pleads With Mama June to Get Help During Family Intervention