Alanis Morissette Opens Up About Having 'a Bunch of Miscarriages'

Alanis Morissette is opening up about her heartbreaking struggles to become a mom of three.

During her recent guest appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the 46-year-old singer talked about what it was like having "a bunch of miscarriages." Morissette shares three kids -- daughter Onyx, 3, and sons Ever, 9, and Winter, 10 months --with husband Souleye.

"Not all of it was the ideal situation," she said of the age gap between her children. "I'm an optimist who will get depressed and cry, but at the end of the day, there's still that little light, that little star of Bethlehem keeps dangling over there."

"We were chasing and just showing up and then surprises and then devastations and all of it," she continued. "But, I mean, I do trust. I have this trust pilot light thing that keeps cooking along -- even when there's a torrential downpour, it's still flickering -- of hope and faith and vision for something to work out, whatever it is."

Last June, Morissette also got candid about her pregnancy struggles in an interview with Self magazine.

"I [...] felt so much grief and fear," she said at the time. "I chased and prayed for pregnancy and learned so much about my body and biochemistry and immunity and gynecology through the process. It was a torturous learning and loss-filled and persevering process."

"I had done tentacles of investigation on everything, from hormones to physicality, every rabbit hole one could go down to chase answers," she added. "I have different doctors who laugh at the thickness of my files. So, for me I've tried every different version from heavily self-medicating, to formal allopathic medications, to now."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alanis Morissette Reveals Plans for a One-Person Show About 'All the Characters in My Life'

Alanis Morissette Opens Up About Her Battle With Postpartum Depression

Alanis Morissette Reveals She’s Battling Postpartum Depression for a Third Time After Son’s Birth

Alanis Morissette Looks Unrecognizable as She Debuts Super Short Pixie Cut! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery