Alec Baldwin has shed some weight and found the best way to prove it.

The 61-year-old actor appeared on a special post-Sunday Night Football episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, where Baldwin and the late-night host reminisced about a previous visit where he appeared on his birthday and a dummy version of the leading man fell through the ceiling. Baldwin took issue with the gut they added to the dummy at the time, which prompted him to stand and make a bold move.

"You want to see how much weight I've lost?" he asked Fallon, before dropping his pants as the audience shrieked and cheered. "My pants don't even fit me anymore," he proclaimed.

After collecting himself, Fallon made his way over to Baldwin and attempted to cover him up with a prop, before proclaiming, "You look fantastic!"

"That's just for you, Jimmy," Baldwin said, once they were both seated again. "I wouldn't do it for any other show."

During his visit, Baldwin also discussed his desire to never again portray President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, and how series creator Lorne Michaels talked him into appearing on the season premiere.

"I said to them -- and this is not with any malice or lack of affection for them -- I said, 'I don't want to do that anymore. I don't want to do the Trump thing again. I'm gonna stop.' And I don't need to tell you about the Lorne Michaels Jedi Mind Trick thing."

Baldwin went on to reveal that Michaels called him one day before the show taped and talked him into once again playing the polarizing president.

"Lorne starts with one very powerful premise, which is, 'I hired you, didn't I? So my judgment is flawless, right?'" he explained. "And you're kinda like, 'Yeah, you got a point.'"

Check out Baldwin's visit above.

