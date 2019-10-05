Saturday Night Live returned this weekend with yet another cold open sketch lampooning President Donald Trump's impeachment woes.

While Alec Baldwin's Trump didn't appear in the sketch himself (as Beck Bennett's Mike Pence explained, "He's meeting with an alligator breeder for his border wall moat,") but they did have another guest star swing by to play a member of his administration.

Matthew Broderick dropped in on a meeting with Pence, William Barr (Aidy Bryant) and Rudy Guiliani (Kate McKinnon), playing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who didn't really know what was going on, but had a feeling that "this whole impeachment thing could be really bad."

"We need to close out ranks, like the Mafia," McKinnon's ghoulish Guiliani suggests.

"Yeah, but the Mafia was, like, smart," Broderick's Pompeo replied. "They didn't go on Fox news and tell them what they're doing."

After Guiliani then immediately left to have yet another incriminating interview with Sean Hannity, Pompeo admitted, "We should probably get our stories straight."

"Yeah, because even if they're nor straight now, they could be converted to be straight later on," Pence replied, for one of the biggest laughs of the night.

As Pompeo soon stood to the meeting -- along with his suitcase, implying that he'd soon be fleeing the country -- Pence pleaded with him to stay, because if Trump goes down, he'd be in the hot seat next.

Broderick's Pompeo then paraphrased one of the most iconic lines from Ferris Bueller's Day Off: "Impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around, you might miss it."

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

