Alec Baldwin's Mother, Carol, Dies at 92

Alec Baldwin's mother has died. Baldwin took to Instagram Thursday night to announce the death of Carol M. Baldwin. She was 92. In his heartfelt post, Baldwin mourned his mother and also shared a bit of his family's history the legacy Carol leaves behind.

"It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement," Baldwin began. "Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92."

He continued, "Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise and Rebecca. She met her future husband, Alexander R. Baldwin Jr., of Brooklyn, NY, while both attended Syracuse University."

Baldwin shared that while his parents met in Brooklyn, his father moved the family to Long Island, where they were raised and where his father worked and lived until his death in 1983.

"In 1954, Alec, as the father was also called, moved the family to Long Island where he taught history and coached football and riflery at Massapequa High School until his death, at age 55, in 1983," Baldwin shared. "Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall."

While the 30 Rock actor did not share Carol's cause of death, he did reveal her history with breast cancer and her work in championing breast cancer research.

"In 1991, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After she survived, she joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook. With the support of the university’s then president, Shirley Strum Kenny, the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was opened on the campus at Stony Brook," Baldwin revealed. "Another chapter was started some years later in cooperation with SUNY Upstate University. The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause."

Baldwin also included a lesson his mother taught him about second acts -- and third ones, as he shared how proud he and his family are of the late family matriarch's accomplishments.

"My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments," he added.

In addition to her six children, Baldwin concluded his announcement by noting that Carol is survived by 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He also shared that information regarding memorial arrangements are to follow.

Baldwin's post was met with plenty of love from fans and famous friends alike, with Juliane Moore writing, "I’m so sorry 💔," and Baldwin's Boss Baby co-star, Amy Sedaris commenting, "Awwwww oh I’m so so sorry. I will light a candle. Thinking of you."

Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, shared a post of her own, in tribute to both her mother-in-law and to her husband.

"She lives on in you, her other babies, their babies…our babies…in all of those who loved her and knew her big heart," Hilaria wrote alongside a photo of sullen-looking Baldwin staring at a campfire. "Rest In Peace, Carol M. Baldwin 🕊."

Hailey Bieber, Baldwin's niece and daughter of Stephen Baldwin, shared the 64-year-old actor's post on her Instagram Story, writing, "We love you Grandma."

Stephen took social media, where he posted a video of himself in prayer for his late mother on his Instagram Story. He captioned the clip, "love you mom. Romans 8:28. Hebrews 11:1."

