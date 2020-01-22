Alex Rodriguez is celebrating his former teammate!

Following Tuesday's news that Derek Jeter has been elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, Rodriguez took to Instagram to celebrate his former teammate. The pair played together for the New York Yankees from 2004 to 2013.

"To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era," Rodriguez wrote alongside pics of himself and Jeter throughout the years.

"It was the rock n jock MTV game (in our teal uniforms) that we shared a cab to the stadium from our hotel and said, man if we can sign a lifetime contract for a million dollars and 5+ years we would do it," he continued of playing together in MTV's Rock N’ Jock Softball Challenge in 1997 before they were on the same MLB team. "I'm glad we did not have a pen or contract."

Rodriguez continued his sweet post by referencing the 2009 season, when the Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

"I was lucky to be by your side on the left side of the infield for so many years," he wrote. "I needed you more than you needed me. You were our #tablesetter on our magical 2009 run and I can’t thank you enough. #RE2PECT."

Rodriguez ended his message by congratulating Larry Walker, whose election to the HOF was also announced on Tuesday.

"And a special congratulations to Larry Walker on finally getting in where you belong," he wrote. "A ferocious hitter with a super strong arm and amazing athleticism."

Watch the video below for another throwback moment Rodriguez recently shared.

