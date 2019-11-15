Dreams do come true! Alex Rodriguez is currently engaged to his longtime love, Jennifer Lopez, but the former New York Yankees star has been crushing hard on Jenny From the Block for quite a while.

This past summer a 1998 clip of A.Rod calling J.Lo his "dream date" resurfaced online, and on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rodriguez opened up about the video.

"That means that dreams actually do come true in America!" he quipped, before adding, "You've gotta be young to be that cocky and that confident."

Lopez, 50, was one of the first to comment on the sweet throwback video at the time, writing, "OMG... I love this too much."

With the couple's wedding drawing nearer, Rodriguez, 44, said that the planning isn't as bad as he'd feared.

"I would say it's stressful, but it's really not. You just let Jennifer plan everything and you say, 'Alright!'" he teased.

As for a choreographed first dance, Rodriguez noted that while Lopez is a "professional," he's not that bad of a dancer himself -- under one condition.

"When I have a few cocktails, I'm not awful. A little vodka, a little soda, I'm OK," he insisted.

In a June interview with Sports Illustrated, Lopez opened up about meeting Rodriguez in person back in 2005 when they were both married.

"We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds," Lopez recalled of meeting Rodriguez, who was married to Cynthia Scurtis, while she was with her then-husband, Marc Anthony, at the time. "Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck."

