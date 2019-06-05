Alex Rodriguez was dreaming of Jennifer Lopez long before they ever met!

The former MLB star took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing an adorable video from 1998 in which he admitted he had a crush on his now-fiancée.

"Jennifer Lopez," he mused, when asked by a reporter what "a dream date with Alex Rodriguez" would be. "Hopefully you can find me a date with her!"

Lopez was one of the first to comment on the sweet throwback vid, writing, "OMG... I love this too much." Other fans weighed in, commenting things like "I need this kinda energy in my life," "Wowowow, just perfect" and "Yes! Speak it into existence!"

Ever since A-Rod and J.Lo officially started dating, the two haven't been shy about sharing their love for one another via social media and gushing about each other in various interviews. When Rodriguez stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show last April, he shared the story of how he first met the pop star.

"I describe it as the luckiest day of my life," he said, claiming that he was leaving a meeting in Los Angeles and couldn't find his car when Lopez tapped him on the shoulder. "Someone taps me on the shoulder, and I turn around and I do not recognize this person. And it's Jennifer, but she's dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue and she's in her jeans and her big boots. And it took me about 4 or 5 seconds. It's Jennifer. 'Oh, my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful.' I was so embarrassed and then I got a little nervous."

"And she says, 'You have my number, reach out,'" he continued. "And I went home that night and reached out."

Rodriguez, 43, popped the question to Lopez, 49, in March. While exclusively chatting with ET last month, Lopez revealed she and Rodriguez are taking their time with the wedding planning.

"It's going good," she insisted of wedding plans. "I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so, you know, we are [taking it slow]."

"There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed," she added, revealing that she's been "looking at everything" from dresses to wedding venues whenever she finds the time. "Most of the time, I'm working."

