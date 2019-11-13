Shopping

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Team Up Again for Second Sunglasses Collection -- Shop the Glam Styles!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez Quay collection 1280
Courtesy of Quay

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have collaborated again for another Quay collection! 

The J.Lo and A-Rod collection offers sunglasses and blue light spectacles that are just as glamorous as the A-list power couple. Think statement aviators and larger-than-life shield designs. 

This is the second time Lopez and Rodriguez are collaborating with Quay. They released their first range back in March. Their new collection features six new styles, along with bestsellers from the previous collection. 

The engaged lovebirds star in the campaign, looking fierce in multiple images of them taking a stroll outside to grabbing a drink, showing off the frames. 

Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez Quay collection
Courtesy of Quay
Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez Quay Collection
Courtesy of Quay
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Quay Collection
Courtesy of Quay

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the couple's collection, ahead. Buy two regular-priced J.Lo and A-Rod styles and receive a free black Trifold Case with the code, FREEGIFT, through Nov. 17.

All In
Quay x J.Lo
Quay x JLo All In
Quay
All In
Quay x J.Lo

Jaded
Quay x J.Lo
Quay x JLo Jaded
Quay
Jaded
Quay x J.Lo

Limelight
Quay x J.Lo
Quay x JLo Limelight
Quay
Limelight
Quay x J.Lo

Lustworthy
Quay x J.Lo
Quay x JLo Lustworthy
Quay
Lustworthy
Quay x J.Lo

Big Time
Quay x ARod
Quay x ARod Big Time
Quay
Big Time
Quay x ARod

Reckless
Quay x ARod
Quay x ARod Reckless
Quay
Reckless
Quay x ARod

Evasive
Quay x ARod
Quay x ARod Evasive
Quay
Evasive
Quay x ARod

Walk On
Quay x ARod
Quay x ARod Walk On
Quay
Walk On
Quay x ARod

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Kim Kardashian Adds Body Tape to Shapewear Collection, Inspired by Her Cleavage Secret

Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List Includes Spanx Pants, Lady Gaga's Makeup Line and More!

5 Fall Outfit Ideas Inspired by Celebs -- Selena Gomez, Ciara, Katie Holmes and More

Related Gallery

 