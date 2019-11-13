Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have collaborated again for another Quay collection!

The J.Lo and A-Rod collection offers sunglasses and blue light spectacles that are just as glamorous as the A-list power couple. Think statement aviators and larger-than-life shield designs.

This is the second time Lopez and Rodriguez are collaborating with Quay. They released their first range back in March. Their new collection features six new styles, along with bestsellers from the previous collection.

The engaged lovebirds star in the campaign, looking fierce in multiple images of them taking a stroll outside to grabbing a drink, showing off the frames.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the couple's collection, ahead. Buy two regular-priced J.Lo and A-Rod styles and receive a free black Trifold Case with the code, FREEGIFT, through Nov. 17.

All In Quay x J.Lo Quay All In Quay x J.Lo $60 at Quay

Jaded Quay x J.Lo Quay Jaded Quay x J.Lo $65 at Quay

Limelight Quay x J.Lo Quay Limelight Quay x J.Lo $55 at Quay

Lustworthy Quay x J.Lo Quay Lustworthy Quay x J.Lo $60 at Quay

Big Time Quay x ARod Quay Big Time Quay x ARod $60 at Quay

Reckless Quay x ARod Quay Reckless Quay x ARod $55 at Quay

Evasive Quay x ARod Quay Evasive Quay x ARod $60 at Quay

Walk On Quay x ARod Quay Walk On Quay x ARod $50 at Quay

