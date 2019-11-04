Fashion

5 Fall Outfit Ideas Inspired by Celebs -- Selena Gomez, Ciara, Katie Holmes and More

By Amy Lee‍
Robert Kamau/GC Images, Raymond Hall/GC Images, Gotham/GC Images

Fall is here and although some locales are experiencing unusual heat waves (we're looking at you, L.A.!), most of the country is snuggling up in sweaters and outerwear.  

Thus, you're probably in need of new outfit ideas for the season and, as always, we're constantly keeping tabs on our favorite style muses for inspiration. 

Exhibit A, Katie Holmes, who has been serving many memorable fall looks back to back, especially in knits. Another star we can't get enough of? Meghan Markle, who thrives in coats and autumnal dresses, immediately inspiring our work wardrobe. 

Ahead, peek the best celebrity fall outfits we've laid eyes on so far and shop ET Style's similar, affordable picks to replicate their ensembles. 

Katie Holmes 

Katie Holmes in sweater and leather leggings in NYC
Gotham/GC Images

The actress is the queen of fall dressing in our humble opinion (remember that subtly sexy cardigan look?) and this outfit is another one for the books. Holmes paired a cozy camel cable knit sweater, that bared a hint of shoulder, with sleek, edgy leather leggings and pointed-toe booties, along with a zippered tote. 

GET THE LOOK:

Cable Knit Dolman Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Cable Knit Dolman Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cable Knit Dolman Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
REGULARLY $68

Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings
Commando
Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings
Bloomingdale's
Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings
Commando

Nita Bootie
Linea Paolo
Linea Paolo Nita Bootie
Nordstrom
Nita Bootie
Linea Paolo

Zip Shopper Bag
Mango
Mango Zip Shopper Bag
Mango
Zip Shopper Bag
Mango

Meghan Markle 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Leave it to the Duchess of Sussex to deliver yet another outfit that's put-together and sophisticated. Her go-to fall ensemble of waterfall wrap coat, solid-colored shift dress and nude pumps is so wearable for various occasions. 

GET THE LOOK:

Plus Camel Waterfall Coat
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Plus Camel Waterfall Coat
PrettyLittleThing
Plus Camel Waterfall Coat
PrettyLittleThing

Layla Ponte Dress
Boden
Boden Layla Ponte Dress
Boden
Layla Ponte Dress
Boden

Zala Pump
Marc Fisher LTD
Marc Fisher LTD Zala Pump
Nordstrom
Zala Pump
Marc Fisher LTD

Ciara 

Ciara in white coat and dress in NYC
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Take notes from the incredibly stylish singer and wear winter whites early. This all-white outfit is equally striking and sleek, styled with a turtleneck dress, coat and pumps. 

GET THE LOOK: 

 

Turtleneck Column Knitted Dress
Micha Lounge
Micha Lounge Turtleneck Column Knitted Dress
ASOS
Turtleneck Column Knitted Dress
Micha Lounge

Oversized Cotton Coat
Zara
Zara Oversized Cotton Coat
Zara
Oversized Cotton Coat
Zara

Quinteena Ankle Strap Pumps
Nine West
Nine West Quinteena Ankle Strap Pumps
Nine West
Quinteena Ankle Strap Pumps
Nine West

REGULARLY $89

Selena Gomez 

Selena Gomez in purple jacket in NYC
Robert Kamau/GC Images

The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress layered up in a purple double-breasted jacket, a gray button-up polo top, plum-colored trousers and black suede pumps. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Belted Double Breasted Blazer
Eloquii
Eloquii Belted Double Breasted Blazer
Nordstrom
Belted Double Breasted Blazer
Eloquii

Short-sleeved Sweater
H&M
H&M short-sleeved sweater
H&M
Short-sleeved Sweater
H&M

Pleated Wide Leg Pants
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Pleated Wide Leg Pants
Ann Taylor
Pleated Wide Leg Pants
Ann Taylor
REGULARLY $109

Hazel Stiletto Pumps
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Hazel Stiletto Pumps
Macy's
Hazel Stiletto Pumps
Sam Edelman

Kerry Washington 

kerry washington in purple outfit in nyc
Raymond Hall/GC Images

The actress brightened up the cold-weather scene in a nubby lilac sweater, teamed with bold snakeskin print pants and coordinating shoes. She finished the look with a matching purple lip! 

GET THE LOOK:  

Frankie Knit Sweater
Superdown
Superdown Frankie Knit Sweater
Revolve
Frankie Knit Sweater
Superdown

Snake Break Pants
BB Dakota
BB Dakota Snake Break Pants
Shopbop
Snake Break Pants
BB Dakota

Plush Reflective Pointed High Heels in Lilac
ASOS
ASOS Plush Reflective Pointed High Heels in Lilac
ASOS
Plush Reflective Pointed High Heels in Lilac
ASOS

