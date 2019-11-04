5 Fall Outfit Ideas Inspired by Celebs -- Selena Gomez, Ciara, Katie Holmes and More
Fall is here and although some locales are experiencing unusual heat waves (we're looking at you, L.A.!), most of the country is snuggling up in sweaters and outerwear.
Thus, you're probably in need of new outfit ideas for the season and, as always, we're constantly keeping tabs on our favorite style muses for inspiration.
Exhibit A, Katie Holmes, who has been serving many memorable fall looks back to back, especially in knits. Another star we can't get enough of? Meghan Markle, who thrives in coats and autumnal dresses, immediately inspiring our work wardrobe.
Ahead, peek the best celebrity fall outfits we've laid eyes on so far and shop ET Style's similar, affordable picks to replicate their ensembles.
Katie Holmes
The actress is the queen of fall dressing in our humble opinion (remember that subtly sexy cardigan look?) and this outfit is another one for the books. Holmes paired a cozy camel cable knit sweater, that bared a hint of shoulder, with sleek, edgy leather leggings and pointed-toe booties, along with a zippered tote.
GET THE LOOK:
Meghan Markle
Leave it to the Duchess of Sussex to deliver yet another outfit that's put-together and sophisticated. Her go-to fall ensemble of waterfall wrap coat, solid-colored shift dress and nude pumps is so wearable for various occasions.
GET THE LOOK:
Ciara
Take notes from the incredibly stylish singer and wear winter whites early. This all-white outfit is equally striking and sleek, styled with a turtleneck dress, coat and pumps.
GET THE LOOK:
Selena Gomez
The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress layered up in a purple double-breasted jacket, a gray button-up polo top, plum-colored trousers and black suede pumps.
GET THE LOOK:
Kerry Washington
The actress brightened up the cold-weather scene in a nubby lilac sweater, teamed with bold snakeskin print pants and coordinating shoes. She finished the look with a matching purple lip!
GET THE LOOK:
