Fall is here and although some locales are experiencing unusual heat waves (we're looking at you, L.A.!), most of the country is snuggling up in sweaters and outerwear.

Thus, you're probably in need of new outfit ideas for the season and, as always, we're constantly keeping tabs on our favorite style muses for inspiration.

Exhibit A, Katie Holmes, who has been serving many memorable fall looks back to back, especially in knits. Another star we can't get enough of? Meghan Markle, who thrives in coats and autumnal dresses, immediately inspiring our work wardrobe.

Ahead, peek the best celebrity fall outfits we've laid eyes on so far and shop ET Style's similar, affordable picks to replicate their ensembles.

Katie Holmes

Gotham/GC Images

The actress is the queen of fall dressing in our humble opinion (remember that subtly sexy cardigan look?) and this outfit is another one for the books. Holmes paired a cozy camel cable knit sweater, that bared a hint of shoulder, with sleek, edgy leather leggings and pointed-toe booties, along with a zippered tote.

GET THE LOOK:

Cable Knit Dolman Sweater Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Cable Knit Dolman Sweater Abercrombie & Fitch REGULARLY $68 $34 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Nita Bootie Linea Paolo Nordstrom Nita Bootie Linea Paolo $160 at Nordstrom

Zip Shopper Bag Mango Mango Zip Shopper Bag Mango $70 at Mango

Meghan Markle

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Leave it to the Duchess of Sussex to deliver yet another outfit that's put-together and sophisticated. Her go-to fall ensemble of waterfall wrap coat, solid-colored shift dress and nude pumps is so wearable for various occasions.

GET THE LOOK:

Layla Ponte Dress Boden Boden Layla Ponte Dress Boden $150 a Boden

Zala Pump Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Zala Pump Marc Fisher LTD $160 at Nordstrom

Ciara

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Take notes from the incredibly stylish singer and wear winter whites early. This all-white outfit is equally striking and sleek, styled with a turtleneck dress, coat and pumps.

GET THE LOOK:

Turtleneck Column Knitted Dress Micha Lounge ASOS Turtleneck Column Knitted Dress Micha Lounge $64 at ASOS

Oversized Cotton Coat Zara Zara Oversized Cotton Coat Zara $119 at Zara

Quinteena Ankle Strap Pumps Nine West Nine West Quinteena Ankle Strap Pumps Nine West REGULARLY $89 $50 at Nine West

Selena Gomez

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress layered up in a purple double-breasted jacket, a gray button-up polo top, plum-colored trousers and black suede pumps.

GET THE LOOK:

Pleated Wide Leg Pants Ann Taylor Ann Taylor Pleated Wide Leg Pants Ann Taylor REGULARLY $109 $90 at Ann Taylor

Hazel Stiletto Pumps Sam Edelman Macy's Hazel Stiletto Pumps Sam Edelman $120 at Macy's

Kerry Washington

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The actress brightened up the cold-weather scene in a nubby lilac sweater, teamed with bold snakeskin print pants and coordinating shoes. She finished the look with a matching purple lip!

GET THE LOOK:

Frankie Knit Sweater Superdown Revolve Frankie Knit Sweater Superdown $54 at Revolve

Snake Break Pants BB Dakota Shopbop Snake Break Pants BB Dakota $78 at Shopbop

