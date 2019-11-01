Mariah Carey's Holiday Must-Haves: Karaoke Machine, Christmas Apron & More!
Cue "All I Want For Christmas," people. The holiday season is here, according to Mariah Carey!
The songstress is sharing her list of holiday must-haves on Amazon, and we couldn't be more excited. Turn on her famous Christmas bop while you browse through Carey's hand-picked selections. The list includes everything you need to feel cozy and festive, like an electric popcorn popper, portable movie theater, Santa-inspired kitchen apron, comfy down comforter and a karaoke machine -- what else can we expect from the crooner?
There are gift ideas, too, such as a Bluetooth speaker, vanity mirror, tea set and a giant stuffed animal for kids. And she didn't forget about the pets! The list features a smart bone and subscription box for dogs.
Shop ET Style's favorite picks from Carey's holiday must-haves, below.
Who doesn't love a cozy cup of tea in the wintertime?
Invite friends over for a holiday karaoke party. Obviously, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is on heavy rotation.
Nothing will get you in the festive mood to bake cookies more than this Santa-inspired apron.
This LED-lit vanity mirror will make anyone feel as glamorous as Mariah.
Blast your favorite holiday tunes from this festive red Bluetooth speaker. It makes a fantastic gift as well.
