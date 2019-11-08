Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List Includes Spanx Pants, Lady Gaga's Makeup Line and More!
Oprah's Favorite Things of 2019 have been revealed!
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey curated a 79-item list of must-have fashion, beauty and lifestyle products for O, The Oprah Magazine -- and you can shop them all on Amazon.
Highlights from the coveted lineup include the perfect black pants from Spanx, the viral Orolay down jacket, Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories makeup, Glamcor Riki lighted vanity mirror and so many more.
ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the magazine's editor-at-large, Gayle King, on her bestie's favorite things.
"When we say it's Oprah's favorite things, all of these things that you will see in the magazine are things that she personally has tried, that she's tasted and that she likes," King shared.
Although you may want everything on the list for yourself, it also serves as great gifts -- ranging in various types of categories and price points from a $2,000 Flywheel Bike to a $15 set of glass straws. This year's list has been narrowed down, compared to 2018's 100-plus items.
"We actually do believe this, that no matter who's on your list this year and even though the list is not as big, you will find something, I guarantee you, for everybody on the list. We actually pride ourselves on that," King added.
A few celebrity-created items are in there, too. King revealed Winfrey loves to play with makeup and currently loves Lady Gaga's beauty line.
"Gaga came and did a personal presentation to her. She happened to like it, not 'cause it was Gaga, but she happened to like it, so it's on the list," King said. "Sarah Jessica Parker came and surprised her. We knew Sarah Jessica was coming. She surprised her with her backpack that she designed."
Shop ET Style's top 10 selects from Oprah's Favorite Things, below.
The comfortable, versatile black pant you can wear with everything.
Get your hands on the down winter jacket that went viral last year.
Try all six stunning shades of this shimmery liquid-to-powder eyeshadow created by Lady Gaga.
Sarah Jessica Parker collaborated with Samsonite to design this practical yet chic everyday backpack.
Makeup application is so much better with an illuminating LED vanity mirror.
According to Gayle King, Oprah is "serious about truffles" and carries this white truffle-infused hot sauce in her purse.
This set of two stylish brie bakers is the perfect gift for the hostess with the mostess.
A natural blend of neroli, green herbs, bay and jasmine housed in a minimal nude matte glass jar.
This puffed metallic silver duffel is as trendy as it is functional for weekend getaways.
Impress your friends at holiday parties by creating fancy drinks like a pro with this easy-to-use cocktail machine.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
