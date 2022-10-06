Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game
Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha.
The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event.
"Wow!" he wrote on Instagram. "I will never forget last night. Tashi … I am so proud. You did such an amazing job singing the National Anthem. ❤️ Special thanks to Micky, Nick and the @miamiheat for making it such a special night for my family."
Natasha was dressed in a head-to-toe black ensemble for the performance, matching a long-sleeved top with leather pants and ankle boots, slicking her hair back into a pony and finishing the look with hoop earrings and a red lip.
This isn't the first time the teen has shown off her pipes, either. Just last month, Natasha delivered "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Miami Marlins baseball game with her famous father standing by.
The doting dad also couldn't help but rave about her smarts, posting a funny video of Natasha schooling him on a complex math problem as he looked on in confusion last week.
Prior to his high profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares daughters Natasha and 14-year-old Ella. Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008 after nearly six years of marriage.
Earlier this week, Rodriguez was grilled on his famous former flame's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck in an interview.
"Honestly does it bother you that, within days after you broke up, that she was back to seeing Ben Affleck and that she ended up getting married to him, not you?" CNN's Chris Wallace asked him.
"First of all, I would say I'm glad I'm not gonna ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me," the athlete quipped back. "With Jennifer, look, It was a good experience and I wish her and the children -- who are smart and beautiful and wonderful -- I wish them the very best."
