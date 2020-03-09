Alex Rodriguez is taking his new TikTok duties very seriously. The 44-year-old former New York Yankees player showed off his moves with the "Flip the Switch" challenge that's taking over the app.

In the clip, A-Rod is rocking a suit and shades, while his 50-year-old fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, dons a white, backless sweater dress and hoop earrings. As the music plays, Lopez lifts her arms over her head and sways her hips in a circle.

When it comes time to flip the switch, the pair swap looks with Lopez in shades and a suit and Rodriguez in his fiancee's dress and hoop earrings.

"Late night Tiktoks💯💯 @jlo," Rodriguez captioned the video.

Lenny Kravitz commented on the post, "Get it bro!"

Lopez's Second Act co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, reacted, "I'M DEAAAAAD."

Rodriguez also shared a TikTok video with his daughters, Lopez, and Lopez's daughter, Emme, singing along to Superlonely's "BENEE."

The "Flip the Switch" challenge had another viral moment over the weekend when Senator Elizabeth Warren and comedian Kate McKinnon tried it out backstage at Saturday Night Live.

Lopez recently opened up to Oprah Winfrey about Rodriguez's relationship with her son Max. Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Her Son Max Loves Fiancé Alex Rodriguez This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sexy Swimsuit Video Panning Over Her Body

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Her Son Max Loves Fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Really Felt After Oscars Snub for 'Hustlers'

Related Gallery