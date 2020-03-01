Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Her Son Max Loves Fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez’s, special bond with her 12-year-old son, Max.

The 50-year-old singer got candid about the couple’s blended family (comprised of her twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’s two daughters from a previous marriage) during an appearance at Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus motivational tour in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

“They really liked him,” Lopez recalled about how her twins felt about her new boyfriend during the earlier days of the romance. “I remember this conversation with [Max], even though it’s like three years ago now. He said something like, ‘Alex is the only one who ever doesn’t ever get mad at me.’”

“Because Max is the one who always gets in trouble in the house,” Lopez explained. “And, he [was] like, ‘He’s the only one who never gets mad at me.’ [Alex] had so much patience with him because he’s all over the place and he’s the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy. But he will knock this over in a second! All you hear through the house is ‘Max!’ all the time. Alex had this amazing patience with him.”



Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, started dating in 2017 and got engaged almost a year ago while on vacation in the Bahamas.

The Hustlers star shared with the audience that the couple never told their kids outright that they were dating.

“They just started seeing him come around and little by little we eased into it,” she said. “And then we went on a family trip, so all the kids could be together and that was a big step for us that we talked to them about. I was like, ‘We’re going to go on a trip with Alex -- you know, Alex and his girls. Do you like Alex?’”

The two families appear to have blended seamlessly since. Rodriguez posted sweet messages honoring Max and Emme’s recent 12th birthday.

“I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you! ❤️,” the former baseball player gushed.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, recently told ET that their favorite part of Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show performance was their soon-to-be stepsister Emme’s involvement.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good," Ella said.

"It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing,” Natasha added. “I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic."

Emme’s not the only one inheriting her mom’s performance skills. On Friday, Lopez shared a video showing Max taking center stage during a school production of The Wizard of Oz.

See more on Lopez below.

