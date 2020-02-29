Oprah Winfrey took a tumble during her most recent Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour.

On Saturday, the media mogul held her second-to-last event at The Forum in Los Angeles. While talking about wellness and balance, and what it means to her, Winfrey fell on stage -- and thankfully appeared to be fine.

"Wellness to me means all things in balance, and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times," she says in a video captured and posted on Twitter, before she takes a step and falls to the ground. "Wrong shoes," she jokingly added.

The event went on, with attendees sharing on Twitter that Winfrey at one point was on stage barefoot. Jennifer Lopez was her special guest.

Winfrey's last 2020 Vision date is March 7 in Denver, Colorado, with guest Gayle King.

ET was with Winfrey before she kicked off her tour last month, where she explained how she thought of the nine-stop motivational tour that featured Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Obama and more.

"How do you take this energy of inspiration and people feeling triumphant in their lives? How do you use that to something that's a greater good than just my front porch?" she asked. "And that's how this idea came about. I'll try to spread that word around the country."

"The hardest thing I've ever done is to ask all of these people to come on tour," she said, adding that she was glad they all accepted her invitation.

Hear more -- including Winfrey's 2020 goals -- in the video below.

