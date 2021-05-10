Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Welcome Third Child

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have welcomed their third child, a baby girl, over the weekend. The Spy Kids star took to Instagram Monday to share the exciting news, revealing that their daughter made an early arrival.

"SO.. we’ve been MIA these last few days. Let’s just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan. Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers!," she revealed alongside a black and white photo of the proud parents holding their daughter's little hand.

The actress went on to share that baby Rio is in the NICU and that she and her husband are hoping to bring her home soon.

"Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU. Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions. Much love and thanks to all the Nurses, Doctors from Maui to Oahu - who brought little Rio safely into this world."

Carlos shared the same photo with a similar caption, adding a Mother's Day tribute to his wife who he called a "champ."

"Can’t wait to share the story with you all! I lift up my wifey @vegaalexa on this Mother’s Day. YOU ARE A CHAMP! I could never do what you do. The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family," he wrote.

In December, the couple revealed that they were expecting baby no. 3. The news was included in a holiday music video for the song "Beautiful Christmas" that featured Carlos and the rest of Big Time Rush with their families.

In the clip, Alexa is seen pulling her shirt up and showing off her belly that reads, "Baby #3 2021." The actress and the singer are already parents to sons Ocean King, 4, and Kingston James, 1.

"This year has been a little different, but the silver lining is that it made us realize what’s really important...Our family and friends!" reads the caption for the music video.

Carlos also posted a separate family photo, teasing the news to his many fans.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁🎄 from the 6 of us :) We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can’t wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!!" he wrote.

The couple got engaged in September 2013 and tied the knot four months later in January 2014.

